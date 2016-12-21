Dec 21 VAALCO Energy Inc :

* VAALCO Energy Inc says well is currently producing at a stabilized rate of 1,600 barrels of oil per day gross, or 430 bopd net to VAALCO

* VAALCO Energy -South Tchibala 2-H well back on production after utilizing hydraulic workover unit to replace failed electrical submersible pump system

* VAALCO Energy - detailed inspection of failed ESPs is underway to determine cause of failures and results from inspections are expected in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: