BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28
Dec 21 VAALCO Energy Inc :
* VAALCO Energy Inc says well is currently producing at a stabilized rate of 1,600 barrels of oil per day gross, or 430 bopd net to VAALCO
* VAALCO Energy -South Tchibala 2-H well back on production after utilizing hydraulic workover unit to replace failed electrical submersible pump system
* VAALCO Energy - detailed inspection of failed ESPs is underway to determine cause of failures and results from inspections are expected in Q1 of 2017
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook