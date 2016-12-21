BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 American Railcar Industries Inc :
* American Railcar Industries Inc- On December 20,co entered into a third amendment to purchasing and engineering services agreement
* American Railcar Industries -amendment extends the term of the agreement from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2017
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03