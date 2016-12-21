BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 (Reuters) -
* Cosmic Forward Ltd - On Dec 20, submitted letter to Professional Diversity Network proposing to acquire 312,500 newly-issued shares at $9.60 per share
* Cosmic Forward - Immediately following closing of proposed stock purchase, it would own about 58.3 percent of Professional Diversity Network's shares outstanding Source text: (bit.ly/2h3cbIV) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook