Dec 21 Raven Industries Inc :

* Raven Industries - rule requires co to file its form 10-Q for three and nine months ended Oct 31, 2016 with SEC by its due date of December 12, 2016

* Raven Industries receives expected notification of deficiency from NASDAQ related to delayed quarterly report on form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal 2017