BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Bristol-myers Squibb Co :
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - on December 19, 2016, Lamberto Andreotti notified co that he will not stand for re-election to board of directors Source text - bit.ly/2ic5clN Further company coverage:
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook