Dec 21 Niocorp Developments Ltd :

* Niocorp Developments Ltd says currently have sufficient cash on hand to meet planned expenditures for about next two to three months

* Niocorp Developments Ltd says as of December 16, 2016, co's current planned operational needs are approximately $4.2 million through June 2017

* Niocorp Developments Ltd- anticipates that it will need to raise a minimum of $4 to $6 million to continue planned operations for next twelve months