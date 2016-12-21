BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Niocorp Developments Ltd :
* Niocorp Developments Ltd says currently have sufficient cash on hand to meet planned expenditures for about next two to three months
* Niocorp Developments Ltd says as of December 16, 2016, co's current planned operational needs are approximately $4.2 million through June 2017
* Niocorp Developments Ltd- anticipates that it will need to raise a minimum of $4 to $6 million to continue planned operations for next twelve months Source text - bit.ly/2i2jX7p Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook