Dec 21 Aceto Corp :

* Aceto Corp- entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement -Sec filing

* Aceto Corp - agreement increases aggregate available revolving commitment under first amended credit agreement from $150 million to $225 million

* Aceto Corp- under a&r credit agreement, company also borrowed $150 million in term loans Source text bit.ly/2i2kzKe Further company coverage: