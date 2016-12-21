BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28
Dec 21 Aceto Corp :
* Aceto Corp- entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement -Sec filing
* Aceto Corp - agreement increases aggregate available revolving commitment under first amended credit agreement from $150 million to $225 million
* Aceto Corp- under a&r credit agreement, company also borrowed $150 million in term loans
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook