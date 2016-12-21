BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Lululemon Athletica Inc :
* Lululemon Athletica Inc- on december 15, 2016, co entered into a credit agreement- SEC filing
* Lululemon Athletica Inc- commitments under revolving facility may be increased by up to $200.0 million
* Lululemon Athletica Inc - up to $25.0 million of revolving facility will be available for issuance of swing line loans
* Lululemon Athletica Inc - credit agreement provides for $150.0 million in commitments under an unsecured five-year revolving credit facility
* Lululemon Athletica Inc - up to $35.0 million of revolving facility will be available to borrowers for issuance of letters of credit Source text bit.ly/2hWBzEK Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook