BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Pnm Resources Inc :
* Pnm resources inc- on dec 21, 2016, portion of proceeds of new term loans was used to repay $150.0 million third amended and restated term loan agreement
* Pnm resources inc- on december 21, 2016 entered into a $100.0 million term loan agreement - SEC filing
* Pnm resources inc - co also entered into another $100 million term loan agreement that matures on december 21, 2018 Source text bit.ly/2hbf2CY Further company coverage:
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook