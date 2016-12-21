BRIEF-Bsquare Corp Q1 revenue $22.8 million
* Sees a net loss in Q2 due to lower revenue and continued investments to grow Datav Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Seven West Media Ltd :
* Statement from seven west media-swm.ax
* Takes allegations being published in relation to its CEO very seriously and has met on four occasions this week to consider unfolding issues being raised
* "Board continues to support CEO, and processes and decisions made based on information at time Ms Amber Harrison's credit card misuse"
* Board appointed an independent accounting firm to establish facts behind misuse of Ms Harrison's corporate credit card
* Has determined it prudent to commission a further independent inquiry to establish all of facts
* "Was this report that lead to Harrison's termination and a settlement agreement being reached by parties"
* GSE Systems Inc qtrly revenue increased 25.9 percent to $16.3 million from $13.0 million in Q1 2016