* Takes allegations being published in relation to its CEO very seriously and has met on four occasions this week to consider unfolding issues being raised

* "Board continues to support CEO, and processes and decisions made based on information at time Ms Amber Harrison's credit card misuse"

* Board appointed an independent accounting firm to establish facts behind misuse of Ms Harrison's corporate credit card

* Has determined it prudent to commission a further independent inquiry to establish all of facts

* "Was this report that lead to Harrison's termination and a settlement agreement being reached by parties"

