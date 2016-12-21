BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Ixys Corp :
* Ixys Corp- pursuant to amendment all amounts owed by company under credit agreement are due and payable no later than November 20, 2019
* Ixys Corp- entered into amendment number two to revolving credit agreement - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2igKX2r) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook