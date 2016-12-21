BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Clean Energy Fuels Corp
* On Dec 21, 2016, company and Citigroup entered into a second amended and restated equity distribution agreement - SEC filing
* Amends agreement by increasing offering price of shares of common stock from $110 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook