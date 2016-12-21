BRIEF-Dynatronics Corp Q3 sales $7.7 million
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic $0.28
Dec 22 China E-learning Group Ltd :
* Acquisition of Shag Mei International Food Limited
* Company and Legend International Food Limited entered into the agreement
* Deal for consideration of HK$96 mln
* Bovie Medical Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and introduces fiscal year 2017 financial outlook