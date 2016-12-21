BRIEF-Security National Financial reports quarterly earnings per share $0.09
* Security National Financial Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 22 Global Logistic Properties Ltd :
* Syndication of stake in properties in United States of America acquired from Hillwood
* One co-investor initial capital contribution of about US$32 million corresponding to 9.7% of aggregate capital contributions to fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Security National Financial Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 15 Following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.