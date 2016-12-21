Dec 22 Chapmans Ltd :

* Asx alert-first agreement for commercialisation of Syn Dynamics Tech-Chp

* Proposes to enter into JV agreement with an Asia Pacifc registered corporate with significant operations across mining, oil and gas industries

* Joint venture is proposed to be an equal 50:50 agreement

* JV partner cannot be named at this time due to confidentiality provisions

* Under proposed joint venture, Sda's waste-to-energy technology will be utilised to treat hazardous waste materials Source text (bit.ly/2i2uekc) Further company coverage: