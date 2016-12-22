BRIEF-India's Sybly Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 23.3 million rupees versus profit 8.6 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Siam Global House Pcl :
* Board approved to sign a JV agreement with a group of local investors in Cambodia to support expansion in Cambodia
* Will set up Global House Cambodia and Global House Estate in which Global will hold 55% and 49% stake respectively
* Initial registered capital will be USD10 million for GBC and USD10,000 for Estate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Absolute Synergy to terminate transaction documents with ikhsanudin and PT Sumber Bumi Serasi for acquisition of piece of land Source (http://bit.ly/2qx8RLv) Further company coverage: