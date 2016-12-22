BRIEF-Shyam Century Ferrous names Uday Chetri as CFO
* Says Uday Bahadur Chetri has been appointed as chief financial officer
Dec 22 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
* Update on Xelpros (latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) NDA
* Says co got complete response letter from FDA for Xelpros
* Says CRL references recent FDA inspection at Sun Pharma Industries' halol unit
* No requirement of additional data from the USFDA on CRL
* Says CRL indicates satisfactory resolutions of deficiencies identified during inspection is needed for approval of Xelpros
* Says appointed Mukeshlal Gupta as joint managing director of company