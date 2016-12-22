Dec 22 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

* Update on Xelpros (latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) NDA

* Says co got complete response letter from FDA for Xelpros

* Says CRL references recent FDA inspection at Sun Pharma Industries' halol unit

* No requirement of additional data from the USFDA on CRL

* Says CRL indicates satisfactory resolutions of deficiencies identified during inspection is needed for approval of Xelpros