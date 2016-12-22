BRIEF-Spero Global to issue 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment
Dec 22 Mobile Telecommunications Company Kscp
* Signs credit facility agreement of $500 million with regional and international banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment
* BUYS EXPERT SOLUTION SUPPORT CENTER BV IN THE NETHERLANDS