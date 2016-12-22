BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Corp announces 12.5 pct increase in Q2 2017 common stock dividend
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
Dec 22 Saha-Union :
* Dalad sapthavichaikul would be relieved from her post of president
* Appointment of chantorntree darakananda as president, effective jan 1 2017
* Appointment of dalad sapthavichaikul as company's vice-chairman effective jan 1 2017
* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TRANSFER OF ENTIRE PROJECT PORTFOLIO TO BE CARRIED OUT IN JUNE 2017, NOT IN MAY 2017