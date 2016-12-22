BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Corp announces 12.5 pct increase in Q2 2017 common stock dividend
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
Dec 22 Pax Anlage AG :
* Now expects annual result to exceed previous year's result of 10.9 million Swiss francs ($10.63 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0253 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TRANSFER OF ENTIRE PROJECT PORTFOLIO TO BE CARRIED OUT IN JUNE 2017, NOT IN MAY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)