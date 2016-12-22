BRIEF-India's Maris Spinners posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 6.5 million rupees versus loss 1.3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Emmi AG :
* Emmi is acquiring an 80 percent stake in Spanish Lácteos Caprinos from its two owners, Pedro Mantilla and Francisco Sainz; residual 20 percent will remain with the current owners
* Transaction is scheduled to close in January 2017
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 6.5 million rupees versus loss 1.3 million rupees year ago
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 2.63 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net loss 790.8 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2s9h0qY) Further company coverage: