Dec 22 Binckbank NV :

* Has introduced its new Binck Laten Beleggen service in Belgium today

* This online personal discretionary asset management proposition aims at a combination of risk protection and return on investments and is available for portfolios from 25,000 euros ($26,080.00) Source text: bit.ly/2idn00f

