BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Corp announces 12.5 pct increase in Q2 2017 common stock dividend
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
Dec 22 Binckbank NV :
* Has introduced its new Binck Laten Beleggen service in Belgium today
* This online personal discretionary asset management proposition aims at a combination of risk protection and return on investments and is available for portfolios from 25,000 euros ($26,080.00) Source text: bit.ly/2idn00f
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9586 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TRANSFER OF ENTIRE PROJECT PORTFOLIO TO BE CARRIED OUT IN JUNE 2017, NOT IN MAY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)