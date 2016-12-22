BRIEF-Shyam Century Ferrous names Uday Chetri as CFO
* Says Uday Bahadur Chetri has been appointed as chief financial officer
Dec 22 Phoenix Mills Ltd :
* Says unit Island Star Mall Developers Private Limited has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
* Canada Pension may be applicable to acquire up to 49% of the post issue paid-up equity share capital of Island Star Mall Developers
* Says appointed Mukeshlal Gupta as joint managing director of company