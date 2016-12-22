BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says FY net profit attributable HK$74.3 mln
* FY net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 6.9% to HK$74.3 million
Dec 22 Sdiptech AB (publ) :
* Signed agreement to buy all shares of Topas Vatten AB and Topas Vatten Service AB
* Co's total revenue, including acquisitions, will amount to about 894 million Swedish crowns ($97 million) and operating profit to about 136 million crowns on an annual basis
($1 = 9.2024 Swedish crowns)
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt