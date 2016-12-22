BRIEF-Spero Global to issue 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment
Dec 22 Hss Hire Group Plc
* Outlook for financial year ending 31 December 2016 is unchanged from that set out in nine month trading update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment
* BUYS EXPERT SOLUTION SUPPORT CENTER BV IN THE NETHERLANDS