Dec 22 Makheia Group SA :

* Announces the success of its capital increase with maintenance of the preferential right of subscription for gross proceeds of 1.23 million euros ($1.28 million)

* Company recorded an aggregate demand of 1.42 million euros, representing a subscription rate of approximately 132.63 pct compared to the initial operation, for a gross amount of 1.07 million euros

* The capital of the company post-capital increase will amount to 5,353,893.40 euros, divided into 7,215,711 shares