Dec 22 Bancorp Wealth Management New Zealand Ltd :

* Generated revenue of NZ$25.5 million ($17.62 million) (previous year: NZ$23.5 million) in 2015/2016 financial year

* FY net loss after tax amounted to roughly NZ$ 3.4 million due to higher losses in amount of approximately NZ$3.4 million from group's subsidiaries

* Intends to pay a dividend of NZ$2.1 cents per share in December 2016 resulting in a total dividend for FY 2015/2016 of NZ$4.6 cents per share

* Management plans to restructure Boston Marks operations in year 2017 in order to significantly improve profitability of overall group