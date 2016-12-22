Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 22 Delarka Holding Ab (Publ) :
* Delarka Holding AB (publ)'s subsidiary, Delarka Fastighet AB (publ) has utilised a 740 million Swedish crowns ($80.23 million) bank loan
* Bank loan will be applied towards finance redemption of Delarka Fastighet AB (publ) 740 million crowns bonds 2013/2020 with ISIN SE0005498094
* Delarka Fastighet AB (publ) will amortize 11.1 million crowns on bank loan annually
* Bank loan matures in March 2021 and has an annual fixed interest rate of 2.21%, which will reduce Delarka Fastighet AB (publ)'s annual financing costs from about 34 million crowns to about 17.5 million crowns during the term of the bank loan
* Refinancing costs are expected to amount to about 15 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2233 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LJUBLJANA, May 30 The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond jumped on Tuesday to 1.292 percent from 0.958 percent on Monday after the finance minister offered to step down, Reuters data showed.