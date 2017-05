Dec 22 BOC Aviation:

* Transaction in relation to the purchase and leaseback arrangement of six aircrafts

* Enters agreement with Qatar Airways to purchase six new airbus A350-900 aircraft and to lease each aircraft back to Qatar Airways upon delivery

* Aggregate list price of aircraft is approximately US$1.85 billion

* Transaction will be funded through cash on hand, proceeds of loans or other borrowings by company

* Company expects to take delivery of aircraft during 2017