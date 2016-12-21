BRIEF-Security National Financial reports quarterly earnings per share $0.09
* Security National Financial Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 21 Investar Holding Corp:
* Investar holding corporation declares cash dividend
* Quarterly cash dividend of $0.0121 per share to holders of investar holding corporation common stock
* Dividend represents a 10% increase in dividend per share compared to prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Security National Financial Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 15 Following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.