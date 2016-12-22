Dec 22 Orascom Construction Ltd

* Foreign currency financing for Assiut and West Damietta combined cycle power plants reaches financial close

* Italian export credit agency SACE extending insurance cover to loan coordinated by BNP Paribas for financing two power plants

* Says loan extended to Egyptian Electricity Holding Co by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial and ING Bank as to finance both project Source text: (bit.ly/2hVG8wq) Further company coverage: