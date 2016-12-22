BRIEF-Resverlogix wins Health Canada nod to test Fabry disease drug
* Resverlogix receives approval from health canada to proceed with fabry disease clinical trial with lead compound apabetalone
Dec 22 Pharma Mar SA :
* Signs exclusive licensing and marketing agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for PM1183 in Japan
* Says will receive an initial payment of 30 million euros ($31.33 million) and royalties
* May get other payments depending on whether certain milestones are met, both for clinical development and sales, of over 100 million euros in total Source text for Eikon:
* Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma