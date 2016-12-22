BRIEF-India's Mishka Exim March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter loss 386,000 rupees versus loss 4.3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 ZCL Chemicals:
* Raises 1.70 billion rupees of equity capital from a fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia Source text: ZCL Chemicals Limited ("ZCL"), a specialized pharmaceuticals company which manufactures and exports advanced drug intermediates and Active Pharma Ingredients (API), announced that it had successfully raised INR 170 crores from a fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia
* March quarter net profit 4.8 million rupees versus profit 8.3 million rupees year ago