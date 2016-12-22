BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says FY net profit attributable HK$74.3 mln
* FY net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 6.9% to HK$74.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Intuitive Aerial AB (publ) :
* Receives strategic order for two NEWTON-systems from Norwegian company NRK
* Receives additional order for two NEWTON-systems from current customers
* Order value amounts to 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($165,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2134 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 6.9% to HK$74.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rA8KTK) Further company coverage: