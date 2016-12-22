Dec 22 Intuitive Aerial AB (publ) :

* Receives strategic order for two NEWTON-systems from Norwegian company NRK

* Receives additional order for two NEWTON-systems from current customers

* Order value amounts to 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($165,000) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 9.2134 Swedish crowns)