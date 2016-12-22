BRIEF-Resverlogix wins Health Canada nod to test Fabry disease drug
* Resverlogix receives approval from health canada to proceed with fabry disease clinical trial with lead compound apabetalone
Dec 22 Sectra AB
* German university medical center uses sectra PACS and VNA
* The contract with Saarland University Medical Center in Germany includes the seven imaging disciplines of radiology, neuroradiology, nuclear medicine, radiation therapy, internal medicine, urology and orthopedics. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma