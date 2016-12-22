Dec 22 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services Sa

* Signs 225 million euros ($234.99 million) syndicated loan facility

* Announces 3-year syndicated loan facility out of unit Intralot Finance UK Limited

* Says loan to refinance the existing 200 million euros syndicated loan due May 2017

* The transaction was arranged by Alpha Bank (co-ordinator) and Piraeus Bank and included Eurobank, National Bank of Greece, Nomura International and Société Générale (facility agent)