BRIEF-India's Kay Power and Paper March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 17.6 million rupees versus profit 15 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Tata Sons Ltd
* National Company Law Tribunal today did not grant any interim reliefs in company petition
* Parties have been directed to file replies and rejoinders in a fixed time table in January, 2017
* Court also ordered petitioner not to seek for any further interim reliefs in subject matter
* Says Tata Sons does not wish to state any further since matter is sub-judice
* Says court will hear tata sons on this issue at outset at next hearing
* Says believes that petition is not maintainable in law and court will hear tata sons on this issue at outset at next hearing Source text: The National Company Law Tribunal today did not grant any interim reliefs in the Company Petition. The Parties have been directed to file replies and rejoinders in a fixed time table in January, 2017. The Court also ordered the Petitioner not to seek for any further interim reliefs in the subject matter. Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 17.6 million rupees versus profit 15 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 69.2 million rupees versus 44.6 million rupees year ago