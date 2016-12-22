BRIEF-Adcare Health says entered into market issuance sales agreement with JMP Securities LLC - SEC Filing
* Adcare health systems - on may 26, 2017, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with JMP Securities llc - sec filing
Dec 22 Prim SA :
* Says to pay interim dividend of 0.0600 euro ($0.0627) gross per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9568 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Adcare health systems - on may 26, 2017, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with JMP Securities llc - sec filing
* Says it will issue 1.2 million shares of preferred stock in private placement, at 13,800 won/share, to raise 17.0 billion won in proceeds for operations