BRIEF-Adcare Health says entered into market issuance sales agreement with JMP Securities LLC - SEC Filing
* Adcare health systems - on may 26, 2017, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with JMP Securities llc - sec filing
Dec 22 Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd
* Subscriber being gold china enterprises co and issuer being the company
* Company as issuer entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
* Proceeds raised from subscription are approximately hk$15.6 million
* Co has agreed to allot and issue a total of 60 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.26 per subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 1.2 million shares of preferred stock in private placement, at 13,800 won/share, to raise 17.0 billion won in proceeds for operations