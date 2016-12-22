BRIEF-Court receives application for Kurganmashzavod bankruptcy
* SAYS COURT RECEIVES APPLICATION FOR COMPANY BANKRUPTCY Source text: http://bit.ly/2reG5AF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 22 ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd :
* Conclusion of contract manufacturing agreement between ArcelorMittal SA and Highveld Structural Mill Proprietary
* A contract manufacturing agreement has now been concluded between Arcelormittal South Africa, Highveld and HSM
* This will result in re-opening of Highveld heavy section mill by business rescue practitioner
* Re-opening of heavy section mill is a positive development and will result in added benefit of creating further jobs
* Application that has been submitted to International Trade Administration Commission in this regard will need to be finalised
* Agreement will operate for an initial period of two years with an option to extend for a further period of one year
* Detail regarding implementation is being finalised but it is envisaged that heavy sections mill will begin operations in 2017
* Has an option to purchase business of HSM and land or shares in HSM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SAYS COURT RECEIVES APPLICATION FOR COMPANY BANKRUPTCY Source text: http://bit.ly/2reG5AF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TO START TALKS TO REACH REFINANCING AGREEMENT UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS