BRIEF-India's Kothari Sugars & Chemicals March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 91.4 million rupees versus 121.3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Apex Healthcare Bhd :
* Awarded the tender for the main contractor for SPP Novo to Erallex Sdn. Bhd. for a contract sum of 18.70 million RGT
* Award will have no material effect on earnings of the Co for fy ending 31 december 2016 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2i57ZKt] Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 91.4 million rupees versus 121.3 million rupees year ago
* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing