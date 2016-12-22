BRIEF-Promsvyazbank sees net profit at RUB 5-10 billion in 2017
** PROMSVYAZBANK SEES 2017 NET PROFIT UNDER INTERNATIONAL REPORTING STANDARDS (IFRS) AT 5-10 BILLION ROUBLES, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD VLADIMIR MAMAKIN SAID
Dec 22 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Partners Group invests in construction of state-of-the-art midstream energy infrastructure asset in Baytown, Texas
* Has invested 50 percent of equity in construction project as lead independent investor, with remainder provided by Quanta Capital Solutions, Inc. And institutional investors
* Site preparation activities have already begun, with completion of construction and start of commercial operations currently scheduled for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
** PROMSVYAZBANK SEES 2017 NET PROFIT UNDER INTERNATIONAL REPORTING STANDARDS (IFRS) AT 5-10 BILLION ROUBLES, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD VLADIMIR MAMAKIN SAID
BERLIN, May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump criticised Germany on Tuesday for its trade surplus and military spending levels, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel rammed home her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally.