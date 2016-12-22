BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Celgene Corp :
* Says Otezla will be used for treatment of patients with active psoriatic arthritis
* Says national institute for health and care excellence has issued final appraisal determination recommending use of Otezla
* Says decision brings access to Otezla for patients in England and Wales in line with those in Scotland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: