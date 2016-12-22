UPDATE 3-Golf-Woods apologises for DUI arrest, blames medication
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly
Dec 22 Talkpool AG :
* Talkpool AB acquires majority stake in Asian product company On Yield Inc Ltd to strengthen talkpool's opportunity to develop customized iot solutions
* In connection with Talkpool AB's new share issue, Talkpool AG invests 1 million in company and increases its investment within iot
* Proceeds of Talkpool AB's share issue will be used for further development of sensors, software and complete solutions as well as skills development and recruitment in area of IoT
* Furthermore, Talkpool AB is starting a new leasing company for "IoT as a service" Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 30 Astro Malaysia Ho