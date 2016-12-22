Dec 22 Talkpool AG :

* Talkpool AB acquires majority stake in Asian product company On Yield Inc Ltd to strengthen talkpool's opportunity to develop customized iot solutions

* In connection with Talkpool AB's new share issue, Talkpool AG invests 1 million in company and increases its investment within iot

* Proceeds of Talkpool AB's share issue will be used for further development of sensors, software and complete solutions as well as skills development and recruitment in area of IoT

* Furthermore, Talkpool AB is starting a new leasing company for "IoT as a service" Source text for Eikon:

