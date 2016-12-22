Dec 22 Aveng Ltd :
* Disposal of certain of Aveng Capital Partner's assets
* Disposed of Steelmetals N3TC equity interest for a
purchase price of R195 million and funds flowed on Dec. 12, 2016
* Received consent of Department of Energy to dispose of
Windfall equity interest and Blue Falcon equity interest
* Certain of conditions precedent with respect to Windfall
Equity Interest, Blue Falcon equity interest and Imvelo equity
interest have still not been fulfilled
* Parties have agreed to execute a second addendum to share
sale agreement, further extending longstop date to Jan. 31, 2017
