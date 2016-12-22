BRIEF-India's Finolex Cables March-qtr profit down 12.8 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 865.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.07 billion rupees
Dec 22 Raj Rayon Industries Ltd
* Commercial production has been temporarily shut down due to sales has been decreased considerably after demonetization
* Plant will be restarted again once the situation improves Source text: bit.ly/2iemZZG Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 657.9 million rupees versus loss of 1.02 billion rupees year ago