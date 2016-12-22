BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Boustead Plantations Bhd
* Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd wishes to announce that CIMB Islamic Trustee Bhd entered into SPA with Setia Recreation Sdn Bhd
* Agreement for the proposed sale of 5 adjoining parcels of freehold land
* Agreement for for a total cash consideration of 620.1 million rgt
* Upon completion of the proposed sale, BPB is expected to realise an estimated gain of 527.3 million rgt
* The proposed sale is expected to be completed by the 3rd quarter of 2017
