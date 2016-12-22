BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Second Sight Medical Products Inc
* UK Government announces funding for Second Sight's Argus II "Bionic Eye"
* Argus II will be funded via commissioning through evaluation (CTE) program.
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries