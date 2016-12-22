BRIEF-India's PVP Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 265.8 million rupees versus 53.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Security National Financial Corp:
* Security National Financial - enters into agreement to settle litigation with Lehman Brothers Holdings, Aurora Commercial Corporation on Dec 11, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Settlement will also eliminate any appeal and any related matters in case
* Security National Financial Corp - under settlements involving both of Utah legal cases, payments are to be made by Aurora to Security National
* Net result of settlement is a payment of $2.125 million to Lehman Holdings
* Security National Financial Corp - under terms of settlements involving payments are also made by Security National Mortgage to Lehman Holdings Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iiRSrX) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/KARLSRUHE, May 30 A German academic is seeking an urgent court injunction to exempt the Bundesbank from buying billions of euros worth of bonds under the European Central Bank's stimulus programme, arguing the risks for taxpayers have become "unbearable".