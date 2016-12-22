BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
Dec 22 Xoma Corp
* Xoma corp - under first acquisition agreement,co, unit sold rights for license dated aug 18,2005 for a payment of $6.5 million upfront
* Xoma corp - xoma corporation, unit entered into two royalty interest acquisition agreements with healthcare royalty partners ii - sec filing
* Xoma corp-under 2nd acquisition agreement, seller sold rights to milestone payments,royalties under license agreement dated oct 27,2006 with dyax corp
* Xoma -under second acquisition deal,co,unit sold rights to milestone payments royalties under license agreement on oct 27, 2006 for payment of $11.5 million
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries